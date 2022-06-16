Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Asana Inc. (ASAN) is expecting -49.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.18, soaring 5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.45 and dropped to $17.995 before settling in for the closing price of $17.76. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAN’s price has moved between $17.34 and $145.79.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.70%. With a float of $71.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 23.60%, while institutional ownership is 64.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 122,926. In this transaction GC, Corporate Secretary of this company sold 4,167 shares at a rate of $29.50, taking the stock ownership to the 165,076 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 4,167 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $112,509. This insider now owns 165,076 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Asana Inc. (ASAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Looking closely at Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.33. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.48. Second resistance stands at $20.19. The third major resistance level sits at $20.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.57.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.84 billion based on 190,259K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 378,440 K and income totals -288,340 K. The company made 120,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.

