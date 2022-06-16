Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) kicked off at the price of $113.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) stock priced at $108.55, up 6.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.94 and dropped to $107.25 before settling in for the closing price of $105.97. BILL’s price has ranged from $89.87 to $348.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -69.10%. With a float of $98.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.02, operating margin of -41.34, and the pretax margin is -58.48.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 452,596. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 3,776 shares at a rate of $119.86, taking the stock ownership to the 65,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,847 for $119.86, making the entire transaction worth $820,692. This insider now owns 84,908 shares in total.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.43 while generating a return on equity of -6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2790.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Looking closely at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.04.

During the past 100 days, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $225.38. However, in the short run, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $117.08. Second resistance stands at $120.86. The third major resistance level sits at $125.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.70.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.84 billion, the company has a total of 104,268K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 238,270 K while annual income is -98,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,910 K while its latest quarter income was -86,720 K.