C3.ai Inc. (AI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 252,760 K

On June 15, 2022, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $16.81, higher 4.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.60 and dropped to $16.6013 before settling in for the closing price of $16.45. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $13.37 to $67.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.20% at the time writing. With a float of $91.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 628 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 35,424. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,085 shares at a rate of $16.99, taking the stock ownership to the 169,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 1,930 for $23.57, making the entire transaction worth $45,490. This insider now owns 171,269 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.24 million was inferior to 3.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.13. The third major resistance level sits at $18.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.67.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 106,372K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 72,320 K and its income totaled -58,420 K.

