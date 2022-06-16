Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) average volume reaches $1.86M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 15, 2022, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) opened at $7.11, higher 8.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.75 and dropped to $7.11 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Price fluctuations for DADA have ranged from $5.00 to $32.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.60% at the time writing. With a float of $225.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 3.04%, while institutional ownership is 22.90%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Looking closely at Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.63. However, in the short run, Dada Nexus Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.85. Second resistance stands at $8.12. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.57.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

There are currently 260,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,077 M according to its annual income of -387,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 319,190 K and its income totaled -95,230 K.