GDRX (GoodRx Holdings Inc.) climbed 6.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 15, 2022, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) trading session started at the price of $5.97, that was 6.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.475 and dropped to $5.925 before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. A 52-week range for GDRX has been $5.61 – $48.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 49.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 94.20%. With a float of $76.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 756 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.10, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 85,927. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $33.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 for $32.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,796. This insider now owns 2,884,529 shares in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.14% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Looking closely at GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.83. However, in the short run, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.51. Second resistance stands at $6.77. The third major resistance level sits at $7.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.42.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

There are 396,458K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.61 billion. As of now, sales total 745,420 K while income totals -25,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 203,330 K while its last quarter net income were 12,290 K.