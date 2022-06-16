Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) with a beta value of 1.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

June 15, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) trading session started at the price of $0.79, that was 5.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8542 and dropped to $0.7802 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. A 52-week range for GNUS has been $0.51 – $2.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 55.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.90%. With a float of $297.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Brands International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Looking closely at Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7551, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0706. However, in the short run, Genius Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8656. Second resistance stands at $0.8969. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9396. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7916, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7489. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7176.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are 316,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 276.79 million. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -126,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,440 K while its last quarter net income were -4,530 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) volume hitting the figure of 3.16 million.

Shaun Noe -
Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $0.15, down -12.12% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A look at Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock priced at $0.625, up 5.72% from the previous day...
Read more

Now that McDonald’s Corporation’s volume has hit 3.15 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On June 15, 2022, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) opened at $239.86, higher 0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.