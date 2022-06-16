Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) with a beta value of 1.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 15, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) trading session started at the price of $0.79, that was 5.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8542 and dropped to $0.7802 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. A 52-week range for GNUS has been $0.51 – $2.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 55.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.90%. With a float of $297.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Brands International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Looking closely at Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7551, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0706. However, in the short run, Genius Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8656. Second resistance stands at $0.8969. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9396. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7916, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7489. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7176.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are 316,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 276.79 million. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -126,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,440 K while its last quarter net income were -4,530 K.