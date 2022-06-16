Search
Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.14%

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $21.18, up 2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.835 and dropped to $21.16 before settling in for the closing price of $21.01. Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has traded in a range of $16.50-$28.42.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 160.30%. With a float of $219.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.80 million.

In an organization with 937 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.46, operating margin of +20.97, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Independence Realty Trust Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.49 while generating a return on equity of 2.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.85. However, in the short run, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.80. Second resistance stands at $22.16. The third major resistance level sits at $22.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.81. The third support level lies at $20.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.79 billion has total of 221,161K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 250,250 K in contrast with the sum of 44,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 150,360 K and last quarter income was 74,600 K.

