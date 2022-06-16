Search
Sana Meer
Investors must take note of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) performance last week, which was -7.15%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) stock priced at $14.49, up 6.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $14.46 before settling in for the closing price of $13.81. DNB’s price has ranged from $13.67 to $22.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.40%. With a float of $331.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $428.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6296 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.42, operating margin of +9.07, and the pretax margin is -2.09.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 98,166. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 831,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 105,000 for $13.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,453,242. This insider now owns 359,002 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.31 while generating a return on equity of -1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -21.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.73 million, its volume of 1.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.98 in the near term. At $15.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.51 billion, the company has a total of 434,081K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,166 M while annual income is -71,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 536,000 K while its latest quarter income was -31,300 K.

11.70% volatility in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3092, plunging -5.41% from the previous trading...
Read more

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) average volume reaches $2.07M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
June 15, 2022, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) trading session started at the price of $3.86, that was 6.27% jump from the...
Read more

Investors must take note of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) performance last week, which was -7.80%.

Shaun Noe -
On June 15, 2022, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) opened at $87.81, higher 2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

