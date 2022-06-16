Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) performance last week, which was -7.80%.

Company News

On June 15, 2022, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) opened at $87.81, higher 2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.07 and dropped to $86.75 before settling in for the closing price of $86.50. Price fluctuations for EW have ranged from $85.58 to $131.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.80% at the time writing. With a float of $616.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $622.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.57, operating margin of +30.78, and the pretax margin is +32.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 322,481. In this transaction CVP, Japan & Intercontinental of this company sold 3,675 shares at a rate of $87.75, taking the stock ownership to the 99,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CVP, TMTT sold 4,809 for $87.75, making the entire transaction worth $421,990. This insider now owns 26,008 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.73 while generating a return on equity of 28.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.98% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

The latest stats from [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was superior to 2.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.85. The third major resistance level sits at $93.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.21. The third support level lies at $83.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

There are currently 621,752K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,233 M according to its annual income of 1,503 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,341 M and its income totaled 373,600 K.

Shaun Noe

