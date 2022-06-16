Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) performance last week, which was -17.92%.

Company News

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.52, plunging -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.545 and dropped to $3.235 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Within the past 52 weeks, UWMC’s price has moved between $3.38 and $10.07.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -98.00%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.90, operating margin of +69.79, and the pretax margin is +44.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Mortgage Finance industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,010,056. In this transaction EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 277,778 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 280,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, CAO sold 355 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,708. This insider now owns 833 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +2.77 while generating a return on equity of 35.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.55 in the near term. At $3.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. The third support level lies at $2.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.77 billion based on 92,532K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,970 M and income totals 98,450 K. The company made 821,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.

