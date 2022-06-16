Last month’s performance of -1.11% for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is certainly impressive

On June 15, 2022, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) opened at $56.08, higher 2.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.34 and dropped to $55.07 before settling in for the closing price of $55.17. Price fluctuations for CSGP have ranged from $49.00 to $101.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 18.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.20% at the time writing. With a float of $391.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4742 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.78, operating margin of +22.24, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 99,872. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,750 shares at a rate of $57.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,000 for $63.14, making the entire transaction worth $63,140. This insider now owns 41,619 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.44 in the near term. At $58.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.98. The third support level lies at $52.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

There are currently 396,225K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,944 M according to its annual income of 292,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 515,830 K and its income totaled 89,320 K.