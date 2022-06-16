Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of -11.85% for News Corporation (NWSA) is certainly impressive

Company News

On June 15, 2022, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) opened at $15.77, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.835 and dropped to $15.34 before settling in for the closing price of $15.55. Price fluctuations for NWSA have ranged from $15.33 to $26.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 125.80% at the time writing. With a float of $504.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $588.80 million.

In an organization with 24000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of News Corporation is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%.

News Corporation (NWSA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.14% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for News Corporation (NWSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of News Corporation (NWSA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.79 million. That was better than the volume of 3.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, News Corporation’s (NWSA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.59. However, in the short run, News Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.80. Second resistance stands at $16.07. The third major resistance level sits at $16.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.08. The third support level lies at $14.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) Key Stats

There are currently 585,742K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,358 M according to its annual income of 330,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,492 M and its income totaled 82,000 K.

Newsletter

 

