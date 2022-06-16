Search
admin
admin

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) plunged -2.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On June 15, 2022, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) opened at $16.25, lower -2.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.45 and dropped to $15.37 before settling in for the closing price of $16.05. Price fluctuations for LESL have ranged from $15.93 to $28.37 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 112.40% at the time writing. With a float of $175.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3700 employees.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 82,086. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 4,696 shares at a rate of $17.48, taking the stock ownership to the 11,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s bought 25,000 for $19.80, making the entire transaction worth $495,000. This insider now owns 1,411,377 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.32 in the near term. At $16.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.16.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

There are currently 182,839K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,343 M according to its annual income of 126,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,070 K and its income totaled -7,440 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Can KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) drop of -11.23% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.00, soaring 3.38% from the previous...
Read more

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) kicked off at the price of $2.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
June 15, 2022, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) trading session started at the price of $2.40, that was 6.38% jump from the...
Read more

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.14 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) stock priced at $10.83, up 6.39% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.