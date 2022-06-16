Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) to new highs

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) stock priced at $5.94, up 10.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.80 and dropped to $5.94 before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. BCTX’s price has ranged from $4.06 to $12.47 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $11.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.91 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is 25.39%, while institutional ownership is 24.84%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., BCTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s (BCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.15.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 102.96 million, the company has a total of 15,279K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,839 K.

Newsletter

 

