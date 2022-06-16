Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) to new highs

Analyst Insights

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.31, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.53 and dropped to $33.15 before settling in for the closing price of $34.00. Within the past 52 weeks, WSC’s price has moved between $26.15 and $42.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.40%. With a float of $215.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4700 employees.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 85,498. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $34.20, taking the stock ownership to the 419,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $33.33, making the entire transaction worth $333,290. This insider now owns 417,471 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.30% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Looking closely at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.17. However, in the short run, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.62. Second resistance stands at $35.26. The third major resistance level sits at $36.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.81 billion based on 222,522K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,895 M and income totals 160,140 K. The company made 508,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
June 15, 2022, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) trading session started at the price of $6.31, that was 15.15% jump from the session before....
Read more

-4.76% percent quarterly performance for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On June 15, 2022, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) opened at $75.13, higher 0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is -2.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock priced at $17.39, up 15.51% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.