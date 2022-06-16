Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) volume exceeds 3.45 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.85, soaring 10.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.84 before settling in for the closing price of $5.51. Within the past 52 weeks, NTCO’s price has moved between $5.45 and $23.73.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.60%. With a float of $435.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.89 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.8 million, its volume of 1.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.21 in the near term. At $6.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.55.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.18 billion based on 690,474K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,443 M and income totals 194,190 K. The company made 1,580 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -123,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.