Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) performance over the last week is recorded -25.73%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) stock priced at $2.58, up 7.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. BWV’s price has ranged from $2.60 to $90.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -87.30%. With a float of $4.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.06 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 27.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Water Vaccines Inc., BWV], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.17.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.77 million, the company has a total of 11,639K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -3,417 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,071 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

Sana Meer

