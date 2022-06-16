No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) performance over the last week is recorded -4.72%

On June 15, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $2.88, higher 5.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.09 and dropped to $2.8733 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.17 to $9.30 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 196.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.10% at the time writing. With a float of $252.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.04 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 2.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.69.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 248,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 806.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,490 K according to its annual income of -200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,430 K and its income totaled -33,090 K.