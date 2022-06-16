Now that Hayward Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 3.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) stock priced at $14.96, down -1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.295 and dropped to $14.44 before settling in for the closing price of $14.92. HAYW’s price has ranged from $13.21 to $28.65 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 215.10%. With a float of $218.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.57, operating margin of +23.76, and the pretax margin is +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 14,578. In this transaction SVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 968 shares at a rate of $15.06, taking the stock ownership to the 49,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer sold 968 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $15,304. This insider now owns 49,097 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

The latest stats from [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.68 million was superior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.68. The third major resistance level sits at $16.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.51.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.43 billion, the company has a total of 226,483K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,402 M while annual income is 203,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 410,460 K while its latest quarter income was 74,030 K.