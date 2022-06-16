Old National Bancorp (ONB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.81% last month.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $14.90, up 0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.105 and dropped to $14.73 before settling in for the closing price of $14.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has traded in a range of $14.61-$20.81.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.80%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4333 employees.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 107,166. In this transaction President and COO of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $15.31, taking the stock ownership to the 387,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CFO bought 3,000 for $15.24, making the entire transaction worth $45,720. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +32.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.07 in the near term. At $15.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.53. The third support level lies at $14.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.42 billion has total of 292,959K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 852,870 K in contrast with the sum of 277,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 300,750 K and last quarter income was -27,590 K.