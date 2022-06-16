Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) volume exceeds 4.19 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $1.31, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has traded in a range of $1.10-$10.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.30%. With a float of $61.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 128 workers is very important to gauge.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 10.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 95.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44 and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

The latest stats from [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4497, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0703. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0200.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 165.26 million has total of 133,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,720 K in contrast with the sum of -30,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,031 K and last quarter income was -15,121 K.