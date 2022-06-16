Search
admin
admin

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,674 M

Top Picks

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $4.03, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.09 and dropped to $3.93 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has traded in a range of $3.98-$9.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.80%. With a float of $160.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +4.23, and the pretax margin is -0.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 50,274. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 9,800 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 13,300 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -45.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.08 in the near term. At $4.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.76.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 715.80 million has total of 173,432K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,674 M in contrast with the sum of -1,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 926,940 K and last quarter income was 20,820 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) last year’s performance of -61.95% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) stock priced at $9.23, up 5.60% from the previous...
Read more

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.00% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On June 15, 2022, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) opened at $66.47, lower -0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) market cap hits 3.07 billion

Steve Mayer -
June 15, 2022, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) trading session started at the price of $16.20, that was 5.60% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.