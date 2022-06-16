Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.93 cents.

Company News

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.44, soaring 2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.945 and dropped to $26.99 before settling in for the closing price of $27.00. Within the past 52 weeks, MT’s price has moved between $26.36 and $37.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.00%. With a float of $598.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $964.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 158000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.83, operating margin of +21.89, and the pretax margin is +20.66.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ArcelorMittal S.A. is 44.80%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.33) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +19.53 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Trading Performance Indicators

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.01, a number that is poised to hit 3.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

The latest stats from [ArcelorMittal S.A., MT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.86 million was inferior to 4.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ArcelorMittal S.A.’s (MT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.49. The third major resistance level sits at $29.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.58. The third support level lies at $26.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.91 billion based on 937,810K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 76,571 M and income totals 14,956 M. The company made 21,836 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,125 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) posted a -9.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
June 15, 2022, Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) trading session started at the price of $17.71, that was 6.05% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

3M Company (MMM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,829 M

Shaun Noe -
On June 15, 2022, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) opened at $135.76, lower -0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Fisker Inc. (FSR) market cap hits 2.63 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) stock priced at $8.28, up 6.07% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.