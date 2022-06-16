Search
Recent developments with Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.42 cents.

Company News

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $15.42, up 5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.47 and dropped to $15.1673 before settling in for the closing price of $15.37. Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has traded in a range of $15.06-$93.98.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 79.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -39.30%. With a float of $94.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.34, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.69 in the near term. At $17.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.63. The third support level lies at $14.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.75 billion has total of 98,394K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 747,600 K in contrast with the sum of 35,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,140 K and last quarter income was 20,100 K.

