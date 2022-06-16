Recent developments with The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.55 cents.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $33.78, soaring 3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.00 and dropped to $33.63 before settling in for the closing price of $33.19. Within the past 52 weeks, CG’s price has moved between $32.80 and $60.62.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 31.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 744.50%. With a float of $238.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 77,340,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $38.67, taking the stock ownership to the 29,249,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,700. This insider now owns 41,671,145 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.70% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.89.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.07 billion based on 361,667K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,782 M and income totals 2,975 M. The company made 1,582 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 571,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.