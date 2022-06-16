ReneSola Ltd (SOL) soared 13.32 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 15, 2022, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) opened at $4.80, higher 13.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.07 and dropped to $4.665 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Price fluctuations for SOL have ranged from $3.46 to $10.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.20% at the time writing. With a float of $42.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.36 million.

In an organization with 164 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.45, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,328,804. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 302,001 shares at a rate of $4.40, taking the stock ownership to the 12,012,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s CFO bought 106,499 for $4.40, making the entire transaction worth $468,596. This insider now owns 11,710,603 shares in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 83.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.15. However, in the short run, ReneSola Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.17. Second resistance stands at $5.32. The third major resistance level sits at $5.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.36.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Key Stats

There are currently 67,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 361.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,660 K according to its annual income of 6,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,510 K and its income totaled -1,690 K.