Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.10, soaring 5.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. Within the past 52 weeks, SOPA’s price has moved between $1.49 and $77.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -706.60%. With a float of $13.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$1.57. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 21.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Society Pass Incorporated, SOPA], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.85.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.83 million based on 23,788K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 520 K and income totals -34,770 K. The company made 450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.