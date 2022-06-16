Search
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.16% last month.

Company News

June 15, 2022, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) trading session started at the price of $175.10, that was 0.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $180.08 and dropped to $173.44 before settling in for the closing price of $174.16. A 52-week range for UPS has been $165.34 – $233.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 9.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 852.10%. With a float of $735.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 534000 workers is very important to gauge.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Parcel Service Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 3,457,697. In this transaction President, US Operations of this company sold 19,292 shares at a rate of $179.23, taking the stock ownership to the 17,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Pres, Supply Chain Solutions sold 3,897 for $215.37, making the entire transaction worth $839,281. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.88) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 852.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.26, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

The latest stats from [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.56 million was superior to 3.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.30.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $182.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $199.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $179.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $183.11. The third major resistance level sits at $186.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.83. The third support level lies at $166.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

There are 873,766K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 156.79 billion. As of now, sales total 97,287 M while income totals 12,890 M. Its latest quarter income was 24,378 M while its last quarter net income were 2,662 M.

A major move is in the offing as Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) market cap hits 1.50 billion

Steve Mayer -
Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) on June 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.71, soaring 6.56% from the previous trading...
Read more

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) last year’s performance of -35.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 15, 2022, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) opened at $30.13, higher 6.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Centene Corporation (CNC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 125,982 M

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) stock priced at $76.98, up 1.61% from the previous day...
Read more

