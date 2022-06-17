$2.00M in average volume shows that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is heading in the right direction

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) on June 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.36, plunging -9.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.43 and dropped to $16.055 before settling in for the closing price of $18.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BLMN’s price has moved between $17.14 and $28.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 208.00%. With a float of $84.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.92, operating margin of +7.96, and the pretax margin is +6.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 168,371. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 8,087 shares at a rate of $20.82, taking the stock ownership to the 36,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director sold 8,869 for $24.00, making the entire transaction worth $212,856. This insider now owns 438,326 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.74) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.23 while generating a return on equity of 195.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 42.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Looking closely at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.65. However, in the short run, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.12. Second resistance stands at $17.96. The third major resistance level sits at $18.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.37.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.56 billion based on 88,703K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,122 M and income totals 215,560 K. The company made 1,141 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 75,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.