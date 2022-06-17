$28.70K in average volume shows that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is heading in the right direction

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) kicked off on June 16, 2022, at the price of $4.60, down -3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.73 and dropped to $4.48 before settling in for the closing price of $4.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has traded in a range of $3.48-$7.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.00%. With a float of $25.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.51%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 270,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 120,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $3.91, making the entire transaction worth $19,569. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

Looking closely at scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 56630.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) raw stochastic average was set at 25.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.27. However, in the short run, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.65. Second resistance stands at $4.81. The third major resistance level sits at $4.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.15.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 114.11 million has total of 27,371K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -28,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -7,730 K.