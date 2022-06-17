-38.36% percent quarterly performance for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 16, 2022, with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) stock priced at $45.06, down -11.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.55 and dropped to $40.76 before settling in for the closing price of $46.52. SEAS’s price has ranged from $41.94 to $76.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 180.70%. With a float of $44.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.62 million.

The firm has a total of 2800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 436,064. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 7,661 shares at a rate of $56.92, taking the stock ownership to the 182,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $56.17, making the entire transaction worth $140,425. This insider now owns 19,989 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.53% during the next five years compared to 88.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., SEAS], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.32. The third major resistance level sits at $49.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.71.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.10 billion, the company has a total of 72,654K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,504 M while annual income is 256,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 270,690 K while its latest quarter income was -8,990 K.