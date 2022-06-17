-43.18% percent quarterly performance for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 16, 2022, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) opened at $0.27, higher 11.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3251 and dropped to $0.2501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for NXTP have ranged from $0.17 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.50% at the time writing. With a float of $76.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextPlay Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2021, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.26 million, its volume of 2.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NXTP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 299.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9356. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3340 in the near term. At $0.3671, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4090. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2171. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1840.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Key Stats

There are currently 114,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50 K according to its annual income of -16,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,199 K and its income totaled -9,060 K.