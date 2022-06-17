A look at Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) on June 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.92, plunging -7.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.1499 and dropped to $27.415 before settling in for the closing price of $29.84. Within the past 52 weeks, UNVR’s price has moved between $21.56 and $34.00.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 762.60%. With a float of $165.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.60 million.

The firm has a total of 9450 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.96, operating margin of +6.02, and the pretax margin is +6.14.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 57,360. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $28.68, taking the stock ownership to the 157,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s President, CEO sold 47,031 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,504,992. This insider now owns 249,381 shares in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 22.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 762.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.70% during the next five years compared to 49.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Univar Solutions Inc., UNVR], we can find that recorded value of 2.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.79. The third major resistance level sits at $30.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.22.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.83 billion based on 169,232K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,536 M and income totals 460,600 K. The company made 2,883 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 180,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.