A major move is in the offing as Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) market cap hits 3.56 billion

A new trading day began on June 16, 2022, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) stock priced at $15.33, down -4.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $14.715 before settling in for the closing price of $15.48. APLE’s price has ranged from $13.83 to $18.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.70%. With a float of $213.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 8,919. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $14.87, taking the stock ownership to the 174,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 600 for $15.95, making the entire transaction worth $9,570. This insider now owns 173,543 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE], we can find that recorded value of 2.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.68. The third major resistance level sits at $15.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.56 billion, the company has a total of 228,889K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 933,870 K while annual income is 18,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 260,480 K while its latest quarter income was 18,000 K.