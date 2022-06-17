Aflac Incorporated (AFL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) kicked off on June 16, 2022, at the price of $53.24, down -2.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.25 and dropped to $52.0702 before settling in for the closing price of $54.23. Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has traded in a range of $51.28-$67.20.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.20%. With a float of $585.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12447 employees.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 59,360. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $59.36, taking the stock ownership to the 38,588 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Director sold 300 for $64.87, making the entire transaction worth $19,461. This insider now owns 17,947 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.37) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +19.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.16% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.48 in the near term. At $53.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.12.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.25 billion has total of 644,165K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,106 M in contrast with the sum of 4,325 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,272 M and last quarter income was 1,032 M.