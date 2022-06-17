Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) last year’s performance of -66.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 16, 2022, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) opened at $0.91, higher 16.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Price fluctuations for AQMS have ranged from $0.71 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $71.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3956.07, operating margin of -10095.38, and the pretax margin is -10515.03.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aqua Metals Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 18,938. In this transaction Chief Eng and Opr Officer of this company sold 13,431 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 414,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,605 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $141,853. This insider now owns 4,070,975 shares in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10516.18 while generating a return on equity of -62.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 421.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Looking closely at Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aqua Metals Inc.’s (AQMS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9619, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3997. However, in the short run, Aqua Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2333. Second resistance stands at $1.3967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5533.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Key Stats

There are currently 74,973K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 170 K according to its annual income of -18,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled -4,710 K.