Can Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) drop of -12.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2022, with Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) stock priced at $6.96, down -5.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.96 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $7.07. PSEC’s price has ranged from $6.95 to $9.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.70%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.61%, while institutional ownership is 8.42%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -6.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prospect Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.16.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.60 billion, the company has a total of 392,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 631,970 K while annual income is 963,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 181,430 K while its latest quarter income was 164,300 K.