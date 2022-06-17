Dana Incorporated (DAN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.48 million

June 16, 2022, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) trading session started at the price of $14.92, that was -13.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.9204 and dropped to $13.28 before settling in for the closing price of $15.43. A 52-week range for DAN has been $13.49 – $26.02.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 728.10%. With a float of $142.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dana Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 138,635. In this transaction Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems of this company bought 8,500 shares at a rate of $16.31, taking the stock ownership to the 9,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies sold 26,504 for $23.56, making the entire transaction worth $624,499. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 728.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.76% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dana Incorporated (DAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.42 million, its volume of 1.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.41 in the near term. At $15.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.13.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

There are 143,334K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.03 billion. As of now, sales total 8,945 M while income totals 197,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,480 M while its last quarter net income were 17,000 K.