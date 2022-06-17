FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.61%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) kicked off on June 16, 2022, at the price of $19.13, down -5.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.21 and dropped to $18.241 before settling in for the closing price of $19.50. Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has traded in a range of $18.96-$23.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.20%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 11,663. In this transaction Director of this company bought 550 shares at a rate of $21.20, taking the stock ownership to the 5,451 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Co-President bought 4,000 for $21.23, making the entire transaction worth $84,920. This insider now owns 15,642 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to -12.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.95 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.87. However, in the short run, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.97. Second resistance stands at $19.58. The third major resistance level sits at $19.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.64. The third support level lies at $17.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.23 billion has total of 284,017K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,081 M in contrast with the sum of 1,515 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 396,000 K and last quarter income was 225,000 K.