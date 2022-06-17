Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) average volume reaches $1.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 16, 2022, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) opened at $9.92, lower -10.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.16 and dropped to $9.10 before settling in for the closing price of $10.16. Price fluctuations for HDSN have ranged from $2.68 to $10.76 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 667.20% at the time writing. With a float of $37.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 217 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.96, operating margin of +21.95, and the pretax margin is +17.33.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 195,816. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $9.79, taking the stock ownership to the 145,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 55,785 for $9.70, making the entire transaction worth $541,114. This insider now owns 407,756 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +16.74 while generating a return on equity of 57.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 667.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Looking closely at Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. However, in the short run, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.83. Second resistance stands at $10.53. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.71.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

There are currently 44,910K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 414.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 192,750 K according to its annual income of 32,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 84,340 K and its income totaled 29,560 K.