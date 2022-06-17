Investors must take note of DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) performance last week, which was -8.26%.

On June 16, 2022, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) opened at $69.23, lower -4.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.17 and dropped to $67.11 before settling in for the closing price of $71.51. Price fluctuations for DXCM have ranged from $66.89 to $164.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 33.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.50% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.63, operating margin of +10.86, and the pretax margin is +7.10.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DexCom Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 180,942. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $301.57, taking the stock ownership to the 17,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s EVP Managing Director Dexcom V sold 250 for $296.33, making the entire transaction worth $74,082. This insider now owns 35,175 shares in total.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +6.32 while generating a return on equity of 7.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.00% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DexCom Inc. (DXCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.67.

During the past 100 days, DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.74 in the near term. At $71.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.36. The third support level lies at $63.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Key Stats

There are currently 392,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,449 M according to its annual income of 154,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 628,800 K and its income totaled 97,300 K.