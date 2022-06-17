Investors must take note of Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) performance last week, which was -14.24%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) kicked off on June 16, 2022, at the price of $9.0601, down -8.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.0859 and dropped to $8.365 before settling in for the closing price of $9.25. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has traded in a range of $7.30-$17.30.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 819.10%. With a float of $148.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.69 million.

In an organization with 2083 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.67. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.89. Second resistance stands at $9.35. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.91. The third support level lies at $7.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.48 billion has total of 174,299K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,547 M in contrast with the sum of 436,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 412,810 K and last quarter income was 115,870 K.