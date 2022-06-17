Investors must take note of Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) performance last week, which was -1.99%.

June 16, 2022, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) trading session started at the price of $21.11, that was 1.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.145 and dropped to $20.685 before settling in for the closing price of $21.39. A 52-week range for PAAS has been $20.56 – $30.99.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 16.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.30%. With a float of $210.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pan American Silver Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.14% during the next five years compared to -6.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.31 in the near term. At $22.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.04. The third support level lies at $19.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Key Stats

There are 210,526K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.31 billion. As of now, sales total 1,633 M while income totals 97,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 439,890 K while its last quarter net income were 76,520 K.