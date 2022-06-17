Search
Kanzhun Limited (BZ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 179,000 K

On June 16, 2022, Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) opened at $23.56, lower -8.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.56 and dropped to $21.70 before settling in for the closing price of $24.25. Price fluctuations for BZ have ranged from $13.46 to $43.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.20% at the time writing. With a float of $48.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.34 million.

In an organization with 4840 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.98, operating margin of -24.68, and the pretax margin is -23.75.

Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kanzhun Limited is 10.07%, while institutional ownership is 38.70%.

Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.15 while generating a return on equity of -15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kanzhun Limited (BZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kanzhun Limited (BZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Kanzhun Limited’s (BZ) raw stochastic average was set at 40.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.90. However, in the short run, Kanzhun Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.31. Second resistance stands at $24.37. The third major resistance level sits at $25.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.59.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Key Stats

There are currently 364,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 668,350 K according to its annual income of -168,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 179,000 K and its income totaled 33,420 K.

