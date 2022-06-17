Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) to new highs

June 16, 2022, Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) trading session started at the price of $16.85, that was -11.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.00 and dropped to $15.30 before settling in for the closing price of $17.52. A 52-week range for LCID has been $13.25 – $57.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -572.80%. With a float of $1.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -471.34, operating margin of -5645.11, and the pretax margin is -9515.37.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lucid Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lucid Group Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -9515.55 while generating a return on equity of -89.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -572.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 321.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.24 million, its volume of 17.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Lucid Group Inc.’s (LCID) raw stochastic average was set at 9.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.60 in the near term. At $17.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.20.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Key Stats

There are 1,667,840K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.17 billion. As of now, sales total 27,110 K while income totals -2,580 M. Its latest quarter income was 57,680 K while its last quarter net income were -81,290 K.