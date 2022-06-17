Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) 20 Days SMA touches -21.63%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 16, 2022, with Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) stock priced at $7.50, down -9.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.53 and dropped to $6.95 before settling in for the closing price of $7.76. LILAK’s price has ranged from $7.44 to $14.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 133.90%. With a float of $177.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11900 employees.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Latin America Ltd. is 7.64%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 86,000. In this transaction SVP, CT&PO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $8.60, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s SVP, CT&PO bought 10,000 for $8.99, making the entire transaction worth $89,900. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)

Looking closely at Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s (LILAK) raw stochastic average was set at 1.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.99. However, in the short run, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.38. Second resistance stands at $7.74. The third major resistance level sits at $7.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.22.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 226,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,799 M while annual income is -440,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,219 M while its latest quarter income was 83,600 K.