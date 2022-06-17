Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.13 million

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) kicked off on June 16, 2022, at the price of $124.97, down -11.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.97 and dropped to $112.62 before settling in for the closing price of $128.25. Over the past 52 weeks, VAC has traded in a range of $123.85-$174.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 117.00%. With a float of $38.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20300 employees.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 554,810. In this transaction Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer of this company sold 3,765 shares at a rate of $147.36, taking the stock ownership to the 8,606 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer sold 1,000 for $155.35, making the entire transaction worth $155,350. This insider now owns 12,371 shares in total.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.53) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.61% during the next five years compared to -23.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (VAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Looking closely at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.70.

During the past 100 days, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (VAC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.89. However, in the short run, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $121.68. Second resistance stands at $129.50. The third major resistance level sits at $134.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.98.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.04 billion has total of 41,432K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,890 M in contrast with the sum of 49,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,052 M and last quarter income was 58,000 K.