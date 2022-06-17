No matter how cynical the overall market is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) performance over the last week is recorded -31.09%

On June 16, 2022, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) opened at $0.63, lower -9.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.58 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for UAVS have ranged from $0.63 to $5.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 31.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.50% at the time writing. With a float of $75.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.92 million.

In an organization with 121 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 7.13%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 19,250. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 25,000 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8399, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7085. However, in the short run, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6201. Second resistance stands at $0.6600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5601, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5001.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are currently 81,594K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,760 K according to its annual income of -30,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,840 K and its income totaled -7,600 K.