No matter how cynical the overall market is BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) performance over the last week is recorded -15.88%

June 16, 2022, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) trading session started at the price of $34.65, that was -7.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.83 and dropped to $32.67 before settling in for the closing price of $35.78. A 52-week range for BWA has been $34.81 – $52.52.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.00%. With a float of $238.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.20 million.

In an organization with 49300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.26, operating margin of +9.34, and the pretax margin is +5.32.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BorgWarner Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 706,474. In this transaction EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 17,543 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 40,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 4,000 for $38.75, making the entire transaction worth $155,016. This insider now owns 57,923 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.87) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +3.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.91% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.11 million. That was better than the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.31. However, in the short run, BorgWarner Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.30. Second resistance stands at $35.64. The third major resistance level sits at $36.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.98.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

There are 239,575K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.25 billion. As of now, sales total 14,838 M while income totals 537,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,874 M while its last quarter net income were 200,000 K.

