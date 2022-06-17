No matter how cynical the overall market is, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) performance over the last week is recorded -4.30%

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) kicked off on June 16, 2022, at the price of $450.31, down -1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $457.77 and dropped to $447.97 before settling in for the closing price of $458.79. Over the past 52 weeks, COST has traded in a range of $377.12-$612.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 10.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.00%. With a float of $442.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 288000 employees.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 400,125. In this transaction Director of this company bought 850 shares at a rate of $470.74, taking the stock ownership to the 11,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Principal Acctg Officer sold 4,498 for $603.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,712,301. This insider now owns 13,108 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.74) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.61% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.70, a number that is poised to hit 4.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Looking closely at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), its last 5-days average volume was 2.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.78.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 21.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $509.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $510.82. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $457.03. Second resistance stands at $462.30. The third major resistance level sits at $466.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $447.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $442.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $437.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 203.89 billion has total of 442,963K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 195,929 M in contrast with the sum of 5,007 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 52,596 M and last quarter income was 1,353 M.